Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of EPR opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 396.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 103,541 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.