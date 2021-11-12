Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $137.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.61. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $76.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ExlService by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after acquiring an additional 350,880 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,841,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,116,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

