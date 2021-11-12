Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to Hold

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE USPH opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

