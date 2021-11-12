Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) to Hold

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Get Zuora alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Zuora stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $106,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 90.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 625,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 76.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,723,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 91,161 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zuora (ZUO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.