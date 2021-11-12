Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.60 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Biodelivery beat Q3 earnings but missed revenue estimates. The company has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought significantly higher patients under coverage with access to Belbuca in the past two years and boosted the drug’s sales. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic has also strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. The company also acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to the migraine drug, Elyxyb. However, last year BioDelivery discontinued commercialization of Bunavail due to its lackluster performance. Moreover, its portfolio may face severe competition as its product portfolio targets a highly genericized and crowded market. This remains a woe. The stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

BDSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.14 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $310.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 257,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144,240 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $6,947,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

