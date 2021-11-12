Zacks Investment Research Lowers Culp (NYSE:CULP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

CULP opened at $12.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $154.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Culp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

