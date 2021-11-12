Zacks Investment Research Lowers Koppers (NYSE:KOP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. Koppers has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Koppers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Koppers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Koppers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Koppers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

