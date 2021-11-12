Zacks Investment Research Lowers Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) to Sell

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Get Neovasc alerts:

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 66.97% and a negative net margin of 1,162.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 108.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.