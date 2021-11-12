Zacks Investment Research Lowers SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) to Sell

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 99.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 67.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.