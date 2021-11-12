Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCYC. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of -0.29. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $407,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,163 shares of company stock worth $1,550,221. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

