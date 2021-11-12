Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Hold

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

KRYS stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

