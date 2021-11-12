Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) to “Buy”

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.01 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $770.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 263.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,695 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 7.5% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $105,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

