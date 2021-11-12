ZClassic Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,623.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 11% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $5,623.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.29 or 0.00313026 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00155670 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00102451 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005216 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 392% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

