Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.70 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 455.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.17. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

