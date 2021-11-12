Zeepin Market Cap Hits $648,328.87 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $648,328.87 and approximately $42,186.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,038,295.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80953780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00071063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00098318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,514.88 or 0.07187668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,681.48 or 0.99788608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

