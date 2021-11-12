ZINC (ZINC) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $53,110.30 and $53.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00226217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00089617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

