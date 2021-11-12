ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush downgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Get ZIX alerts:

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $8.51 on Monday. ZIX has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $484.36 million, a PE ratio of -25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 59.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 20.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.