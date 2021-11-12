Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 139.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZGNX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $861.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 74.15% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after acquiring an additional 755,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after buying an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in Zogenix by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Zogenix by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,731,000 after buying an additional 338,687 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

