ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0010

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $17.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 54.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 415.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

