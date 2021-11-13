$0.02 EPS Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. CareDx posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,658 shares of company stock worth $1,985,160. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in CareDx by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after acquiring an additional 300,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CareDx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,334,000 after acquiring an additional 145,175 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $47.68. 450,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,584. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

