$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications also posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

