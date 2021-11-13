$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 703,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,354. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 17.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,169,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 176.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 469,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 299,552 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.