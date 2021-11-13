-$0.05 EPS Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Bandwidth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.44.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.