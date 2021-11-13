$0.06 EPS Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $261,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,308 shares of company stock worth $5,294,020. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NPTN stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

