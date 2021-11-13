-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). ContextLogic reported earnings of ($3.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.
On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ContextLogic.
ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%.
In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,306,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,741. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 707.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $15,530,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.41. 21,074,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,537,236. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.53. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $32.85.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.