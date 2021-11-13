-$0.12 EPS Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Marker Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.43. 303,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 142,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 585,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.