$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Agiliti stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,922 shares of company stock worth $1,418,773.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $19,136,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $42,950,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.