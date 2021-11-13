$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.14. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sterling Check.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 868,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,127. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

