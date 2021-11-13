$0.28 EPS Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.23. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after buying an additional 569,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,637,000 after buying an additional 612,570 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

