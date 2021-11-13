$0.42 EPS Expected for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings. Magellan Health reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magellan Health.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,215,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,956,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 758,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,697,000 after buying an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGLN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $94.80. 255,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,249. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.50.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

