-$0.45 EPS Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $44,881.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.