-$0.62 EPS Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.61). Vapotherm posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

VAPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

In related news, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $310,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $495,396. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

