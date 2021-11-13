$0.82 EPS Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.61. 626,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.64 and a 200 day moving average of $168.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

