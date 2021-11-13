$0.83 EPS Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.54. 1,278,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,920. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,759,000 after purchasing an additional 317,551 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,712,000 after acquiring an additional 100,384 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after acquiring an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after acquiring an additional 259,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

