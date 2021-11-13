$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Maximus posted sales of $923.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,595. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 174,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,202. Maximus has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

