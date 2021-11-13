$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.35. PACCAR reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $82,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.84. 911,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

