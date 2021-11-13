$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bath & Body Works.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,022. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $889,125,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,482,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,785,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.