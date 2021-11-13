$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to post sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.28.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,366,000 after buying an additional 412,710 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $98,109,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 87,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 62,185 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 67,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $165.73 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.09.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

