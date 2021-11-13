112,487 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.48, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.70. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $100.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

