$116.84 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report sales of $116.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.67 million to $117.00 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $425.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.54 million to $425.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $471.96 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $473.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

RM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $214,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,647 shares of company stock worth $2,486,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 34.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Regional Management by 575.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Regional Management during the first quarter worth $757,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Regional Management during the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

RM traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.20. 47,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,458. Regional Management has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

