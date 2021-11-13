131 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $553,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $262.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $198.62 and a one year high of $264.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.94.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

