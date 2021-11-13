$14.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report sales of $14.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.92 billion and the highest is $14.62 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $59.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.15 billion to $59.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.71 billion to $60.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

NYSE MS opened at $99.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $2,262,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.