$14.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report sales of $14.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.92 billion and the highest is $14.62 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $59.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.15 billion to $59.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.71 billion to $60.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

NYSE MS opened at $99.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $2,262,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.