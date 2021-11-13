1,752 Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,249,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,398,000 after purchasing an additional 184,667 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 282,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 188,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36.

