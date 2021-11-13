1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 3,000 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $179,663,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 80.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,336,000 after purchasing an additional 849,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.68. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.