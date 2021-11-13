1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $21.21 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,295 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $21,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

