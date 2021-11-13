1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 535,432 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $3,497,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.38 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

