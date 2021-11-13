1,900 Shares in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAC. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at $1,287,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 267.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $49.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

