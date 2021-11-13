19,832 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in United Natural Foods by 102,362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 69,203 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 198,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

