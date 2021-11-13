19,832 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in United Natural Foods by 102,362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 69,203 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 198,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UNFI opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $52.99.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.
In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
