1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

DIBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DIBS traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 241,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

