1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Trading Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 1stdibs.Com traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 276,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $251,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

